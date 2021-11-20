Short Interest in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expands By 28.3%

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 411,600 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the October 14th total of 320,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNNT. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 114,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. 462,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $480.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.90. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $7.41.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 189.39% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

