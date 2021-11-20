Short Interest in Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) Increases By 71.0%

Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 804,700 shares, an increase of 71.0% from the October 14th total of 470,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
RGPCF remained flat at $$1.26 on Friday. Ratch Group Public has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.26.
Ratch Group Public Company Profile
