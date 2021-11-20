Short Interest in Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Grows By 43.1%

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the October 14th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Shurgard Self Storage in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shurgard Self Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Shurgard Self Storage stock remained flat at $$57.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average of $49.26. Shurgard Self Storage has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $57.23.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

