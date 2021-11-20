Short Interest in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Declines By 28.0%

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the October 14th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE SPLP traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $34.99. 19,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The company has a market capitalization of $739.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 297.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 76,604 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 36.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 31.8% in the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 5,604,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,488 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

