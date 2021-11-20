Short Interest in Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Drops By 25.4%

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the October 14th total of 190,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 355.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMTNF shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.69.

OTCMKTS TMTNF opened at $89.14 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $91.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.90.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

