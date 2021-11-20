Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Declines By 44.4%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the October 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TSGTY opened at $41.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average of $45.53. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52 week low of $36.95 and a 52 week high of $58.02.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tsingtao Brewery will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.