Short Interest in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Decreases By 23.1%

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 247,100 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the October 14th total of 321,300 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, Director Randall D. Keys acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $59,490. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USEG. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in U.S. Energy by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Energy by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:USEG opened at $3.75 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13.

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

