Short Interest in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Drops By 22.5%

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the October 14th total of 5,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 912,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $3,197,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,083,000 after purchasing an additional 580,757 shares during the period. Castellan Group acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $1,905,000. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 21.0% in the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 604,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 105,157 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

NYSE:WES traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.13. 1,019,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 3.74.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.11%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

