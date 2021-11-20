Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($77.27) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €54.00 ($61.36) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €59.30 ($67.39).

ETR:SHL opened at €66.38 ($75.43) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.55. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €36.92 ($41.95) and a 12-month high of €62.22 ($70.70). The firm has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

