SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Gap Up to $8.27

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.27, but opened at $8.74. SIGA Technologies shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 6,212 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SIGA shares. TheStreet raised shares of SIGA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $686.31 million, a P/E ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 378.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

About SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.