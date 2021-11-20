SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Gap Up to $8.27

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.27, but opened at $8.74. SIGA Technologies shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 6,212 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on SIGA shares. TheStreet raised shares of SIGA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.
The firm has a market cap of $686.31 million, a P/E ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76.
About SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)
SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.
