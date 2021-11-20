Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Short Interest Up 25.3% in October

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the October 14th total of 22,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicom in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicom in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicom in the third quarter worth about $130,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicom by 7.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silicom in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

SILC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.81. The stock had a trading volume of 22,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,694. Silicom has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $309.14 million, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.88 million during the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

