Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Sells $503,200.00 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $503,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $46.27 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The business had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth $1,970,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 380.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth $644,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

