Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SILK. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silk Road Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of SILK opened at $46.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.27. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The business had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $847,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $915,968.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,217,161. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 21.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,958,000 after buying an additional 521,628 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth $23,341,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth $23,360,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,351,000 after buying an additional 407,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 42.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,454,000 after buying an additional 380,400 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

