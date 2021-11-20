Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the October 14th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VIPRF opened at $0.42 on Friday. Silver Viper Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company, which engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It holds interest in the La Virginia Gold Silver project. The company was founded on April 26, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

