Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SIRI. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.29.

SIRI stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 767.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

