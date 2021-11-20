SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black Sells 17,267 Shares

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total value of $4,270,992.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total value of $3,514,717.86.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Doug Black sold 17,325 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.20, for a total value of $3,451,140.00.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $248.52 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.82 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.10 and a 200-day moving average of $193.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 71.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 63.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 38.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

