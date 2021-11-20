Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixt has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIXGF opened at $136.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.00 and its 200 day moving average is $138.26. Sixt has a 52-week low of $90.50 and a 52-week high of $148.75.

Sixt SE is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobility services. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Leasing, and Others. The Rental segment provides vehicle rental and other related services. The Leasing segment offers fleet management and full-service leasing; and sells lease assets.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.