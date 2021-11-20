SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (SKM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.184 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, November 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has decreased its dividend by 7.4% over the last three years. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a dividend payout ratio of 12.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.