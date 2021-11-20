Skycoin (SKY) Market Cap Hits $6.99 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $6.99 million and $159,836.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00070097 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00072757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00090845 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,374.20 or 0.07322563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,736.64 or 1.00001201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

