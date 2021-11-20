Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). Smart Sand reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 440%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 35.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Smart Sand by 102.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Smart Sand by 17.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Smart Sand by 465.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SND opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

