Smartshare Price Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a market cap of $482,870.70 and approximately $5,018.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.69 or 0.00106520 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00017626 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005024 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

