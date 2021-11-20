Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $11.10 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $338.30 million, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Smith Micro Software news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $2,497,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,332,397.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 159.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 76.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

