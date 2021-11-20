Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett Sells 19,125 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett sold 19,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $7,379,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Mark Garrett sold 6,375 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $2,384,250.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,109,076.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $3,202,648.70.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.79, for a total transaction of $3,048,588.77.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $392.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a PE ratio of -128.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $338.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.05. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,930.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 34,538 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNOW. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.76.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

