Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Snowflake by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,640,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNOW stock opened at $392.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.57 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.05.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.76.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total value of $18,892,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,895 shares in the company, valued at $58,217,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.23, for a total value of $3,875,582.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,111,491.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,138,928 shares of company stock valued at $373,029,001 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

