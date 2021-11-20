SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires 250 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Workday were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Workday by 523.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 79,378 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth approximately $2,339,000. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $286.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.86 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.24. The company has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,592.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen upgraded Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Workday to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.46.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $439,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

