SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Boosts Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 57.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $112.54 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.92 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.45) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.13.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

