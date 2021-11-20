SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 1,305 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 15,813 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 191,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 113,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,043,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.40 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.