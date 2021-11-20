SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 316 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 123.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $151.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.03 and a 12 month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COF. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.88.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

