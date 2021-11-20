SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.69 and a 200 day moving average of $79.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.40 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

