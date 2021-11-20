SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in Moderna by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.93.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $263.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $334.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.54 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total transaction of $3,931,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,619,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,712,168.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total transaction of $1,957,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 421,250 shares of company stock valued at $148,600,645. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

