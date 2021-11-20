SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $175,000 Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 35,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB opened at $154.56 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $137.28 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.