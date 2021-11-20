SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,107,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,185,000 after buying an additional 48,925 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,261,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,089,000.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $90.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.35. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.39 and a fifty-two week high of $138.60.

