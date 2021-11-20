SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Takes $177,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ILCG. Platt Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $868,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,655,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $780,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $73.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.25. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.41 and a twelve month high of $73.56.

