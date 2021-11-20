SOBR Safe (OTCMKTS:SOBR) Shares Down 12.1%

Shares of SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR) were down 12.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 3,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76.

SOBR Safe Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOBR)

SOBR Safe, Inc engages in the development, market, and sale of non-invasive alcohol sensing system with ignition interlock. The firm developed an alcohol detection device called SOBR, which is used for detecting alcohol in a person’s system by measuring the ethanol content in their perspiration. The company was founded on July 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

