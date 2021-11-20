Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $67.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 75.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day moving average is $51.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,952,000 after buying an additional 2,340,592 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,787 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,514,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,057,000 after acquiring an additional 40,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,919,000 after acquiring an additional 161,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

