Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Citigroup

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SQM. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.86.

NYSE:SQM opened at $62.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.50. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $67.48.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.7% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

