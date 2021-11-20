Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from €32.50 ($36.93) to €33.00 ($37.50) in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($30.68) to €30.00 ($34.09) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €36.00 ($40.91) to €37.00 ($42.05) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.61.

SCGLY stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

