Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,607,000 after buying an additional 5,302,703 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $515,625,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,194,000 after buying an additional 1,242,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,193,000 after purchasing an additional 757,122 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $251.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.15. The firm has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.92, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.16 and a 12 month high of $486.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $4,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.56.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

