Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 1,261 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,176.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 109,362 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 415.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 22,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after buying an additional 22,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $338,000.

IWX opened at $68.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.89 and its 200 day moving average is $67.42. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

