Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 943 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG opened at $114.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.