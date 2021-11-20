Sparkle Loyalty 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $374.00 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market cap of $21,696.29 and $374.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00047136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.71 or 0.00219720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00089181 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

