SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Position Reduced by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $684,672,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 123,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 78,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 60,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.49. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $42.64.

