SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Purchased by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $83.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.06. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.46 and a 12-month high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

