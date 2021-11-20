Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $110.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Spectrum Brands have risen and outpaced the industry in the past three months, thanks to a robust sales trend, which was retained in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Despite the earnings miss, sales not only beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also grew year over year. Continued strength in the global pet care category and Global Productivity Improvement Plan has been growth drivers. Management issued an upbeat fiscal 2022 view. The company also expects the second half of fiscal 2022 to witness improved year-over-year results from the first half. However, the company has been witnessing dismal margins stemming from elevated freight and raw-material costs. This led to a bottom-line decline in the fiscal fourth quarter. The company also highlighted that inflation pressure is expected to be more pronounced in the first half of 2022.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.71.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $105.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $106.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.74.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 182.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

