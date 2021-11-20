Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $110.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Spectrum Brands have risen and outpaced the industry in the past three months, thanks to a robust sales trend, which was retained in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Despite the earnings miss, sales not only beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also grew year over year. Continued strength in the global pet care category and Global Productivity Improvement Plan has been growth drivers. Management issued an upbeat fiscal 2022 view. The company also expects the second half of fiscal 2022 to witness improved year-over-year results from the first half. However, the company has been witnessing dismal margins stemming from elevated freight and raw-material costs. This led to a bottom-line decline in the fiscal fourth quarter. The company also highlighted that inflation pressure is expected to be more pronounced in the first half of 2022.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.71.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $105.08 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $64.77 and a 12 month high of $106.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.74. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth $5,854,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 43,652 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 219,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 185,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after buying an additional 87,735 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

