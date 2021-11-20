Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,584 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 44.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $32.16 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.16 and a twelve month high of $58.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.52. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of -0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.