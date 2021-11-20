Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $326,000 Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIGI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8,213.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,812,981.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $625,330.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $78.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $91.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.85.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.93%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

