Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 128,024 Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 128,024 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,105,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,354 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 824.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 869,225 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,919,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,120,000 after purchasing an additional 638,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 77.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 274,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,420,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,141,000 after purchasing an additional 273,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

