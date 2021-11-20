Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 16,365 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 77.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,365 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 746.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 39,518 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at $825,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAE. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.62, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.26. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.84.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

