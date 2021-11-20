Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $319,000 Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at $1,294,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 27.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 32.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,205,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at $764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NVEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NV5 Global stock opened at $111.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.54. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.75 and a 52 week high of $115.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,250,253.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 40,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $4,452,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,066,450. 17.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.